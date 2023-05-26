Navy Reserve K/C-130T Hercules squadron the “Condors” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 64 provided critical support of Exercise Northern Edge by providing the transport of two Mobile SCIFs to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, 27-30 April. VR-64 and other squadrons of the Fleet Logistics Support Wing remain the Navy’s only source of dedicated air logistics, providing critical support around the globe with the K/C-130T Hercules and C-40A Clipper. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 15:59 Photo ID: 7830537 VIRIN: 230601-N-SF984-0001 Resolution: 5125x2888 Size: 3.61 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Condors” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 64 Provide Critical Support to Carrier Air Wing 9, Exercise Northern Edge, by CPO Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.