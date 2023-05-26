Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Condors” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 64 Provide Critical Support to Carrier Air Wing 9, Exercise Northern Edge

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    Navy Reserve K/C-130T Hercules squadron the “Condors” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 64 provided critical support of Exercise Northern Edge by providing the transport of two Mobile SCIFs to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, 27-30 April. VR-64 and other squadrons of the Fleet Logistics Support Wing remain the Navy’s only source of dedicated air logistics, providing critical support around the globe with the K/C-130T Hercules and C-40A Clipper. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 15:59
    Photo ID: 7830537
    VIRIN: 230601-N-SF984-0001
    Resolution: 5125x2888
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Condors” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 64 Provide Critical Support to Carrier Air Wing 9, Exercise Northern Edge, by CPO Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve
    Logistics
    CVW-9
    C-130
    Northern Edge
    VR-64

