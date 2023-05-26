From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Angela Ocampo, 6th Force Support Squadron family support coordinator, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th ARW command chief, pose for a photo during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 30, 2023. Ocampo was rewarded for independently managing the installation’s Exceptional Family Member Program, a program that normally requires two full-time employees, for the last three months. The program maintains support for service members and their family members with special needs. During her time in this role, Ocampo has helped coordinate 67 community outreach events serving 1,520 MacDill families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

