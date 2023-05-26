Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champion of the Week

    Champion of the Week

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Angela Ocampo, 6th Force Support Squadron family support coordinator, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th ARW command chief, pose for a photo during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 30, 2023. Ocampo was rewarded for independently managing the installation’s Exceptional Family Member Program, a program that normally requires two full-time employees, for the last three months. The program maintains support for service members and their family members with special needs. During her time in this role, Ocampo has helped coordinate 67 community outreach events serving 1,520 MacDill families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 07:35
    Photo ID: 7826997
    VIRIN: 230530-F-TE518-1001
    Resolution: 4390x2926
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    TAGS

    MacDill
    Air Force
    Tampa

