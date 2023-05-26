Doudou in Mons

Thousands of people try to grab hairs of the dragon, which supposedly brings luck, during the battle known as Lumeçon May 27, 2018 in Mons, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Christophe Morel)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 04:18
|Photo ID:
|7826777
|VIRIN:
|180527-A-WZ351-114
|Resolution:
|1140x641
|Size:
|187.63 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Mons prepares to celebrate ‘Doudou’
