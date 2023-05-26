Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Doudou in Mons

    Doudou in Mons

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.27.2018

    Photo by Christophe Morel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Thousands of people try to grab hairs of the dragon, which supposedly brings luck, during the battle known as Lumeçon May 27, 2018 in Mons, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Christophe Morel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2018
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 04:18
    Photo ID: 7826777
    VIRIN: 180527-A-WZ351-114
    Resolution: 1140x641
    Size: 187.63 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doudou in Mons, by Christophe Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mons prepares to celebrate &lsquo;Doudou&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    festival
    mons
    local-tradition
    doudou

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT