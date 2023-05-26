Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander's Corner Flyer

    Commander's Corner Flyer

    GERMANY

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A graphic created using Adobe Illustrator for use as a flyer advertising AFN Spangdahlem's Commander's Corner segment. The illustration features Col. Leslie Hauck, Commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing, and Col. William McKibban, Vice Commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 02:24
    Photo ID: 7826496
    VIRIN: 230523-F-WF370-193
    Resolution: 2480x3508
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Corner Flyer, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT