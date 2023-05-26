A graphic created using Adobe Illustrator for use as a flyer advertising AFN Spangdahlem's Commander's Corner segment. The illustration features Col. Leslie Hauck, Commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing, and Col. William McKibban, Vice Commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 02:24
|Photo ID:
|7826496
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-WF370-193
|Resolution:
|2480x3508
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander's Corner Flyer, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT