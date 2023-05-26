Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An MH-60S From HSC-7

    NV, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Troi Prieto 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SEVEN

    An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Dusty Dogs of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, is silhouetted by the sunrise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 16:45
    Photo ID: 7825778
    VIRIN: 230330-N-WY295-0003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An MH-60S From HSC-7, by PO3 Troi Prieto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-60 Seahawk

    MH-60S

