Pelvic Health Rehabilitation: A Mission Critical Resource that Enables Military Readiness

Lieutenant Colonel Leigh Anne Lechanski, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Department Chief of Rehabilitation at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, guides a patient through a pelvic floor muscle exercise training session using a surface electromyography biofeedback system. This intervention gives patients a visual aid and objective information about muscle activation in the pelvic floor structures.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 08:58
|Photo ID:
|7824507
|VIRIN:
|230530-A-A1707-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
