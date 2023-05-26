Pelvic Health Rehabilitation: A Mission Critical Resource that Enables Military Readiness

Lieutenant Colonel Leigh Anne Lechanski, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Department Chief of Rehabilitation at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, guides a patient through a pelvic floor muscle exercise training session using a surface electromyography biofeedback system. This intervention gives patients a visual aid and objective information about muscle activation in the pelvic floor structures.

