Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Luther Story laid to final rest more than 70 years after death in Korean War

U.S. Army Cpl. Luther Herschel Story of Georgia was just 18 when he was killed holding the line at the critical Battle of Nakdong Bulge in South Korea in 1950. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroics, but remained missing in action for 73 years. In April 2023, his remains were finally identified.



Photo courtesy of DPAA

