Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Luther Story laid to final rest more than 70 years after death in Korean War

    Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Luther Story laid to final rest more than 70 years after death in Korean War

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.1950

    Courtesy Photo

    American Battle Monuments Commission

    U.S. Army Cpl. Luther Herschel Story of Georgia was just 18 when he was killed holding the line at the critical Battle of Nakdong Bulge in South Korea in 1950. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroics, but remained missing in action for 73 years. In April 2023, his remains were finally identified.

    Photo courtesy of DPAA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.1950
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 08:57
    Photo ID: 7824475
    VIRIN: 500101-D-D0516-001
    Resolution: 357x412
    Size: 24.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Luther Story laid to final rest more than 70 years after death in Korean War, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Luther Story laid to final rest more than 70 years after death in Korean War

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cemetery
    Medal Of Honor
    funeral
    American Battle Monuments Commission
    Military burial
    ABMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT