Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Power Generation Specialist

    Tactical Power Generation Specialist

    JORDAN

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Alexander Darrow, tactical power generation specialist, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, poses for a photo at King Faisal Air Base, Jordan, May 19, 2023. Darrow is responsible for supplying the power needed to run virtually every aspect of Army activity; power that must be available whenever and wherever the Army needs it. (U.S. Army phot by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 14:30
    Photo ID: 7823482
    VIRIN: 230518-A-KP878-832
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: JO
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Hometown: WOODSTOCK, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Power Generation Specialist, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve junior Soldier supplies power to an air base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    91D
    army possibilities
    Tactical Power Generation Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT