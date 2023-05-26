U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Alexander Darrow, tactical power generation specialist, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, poses for a photo at King Faisal Air Base, Jordan, May 19, 2023. Darrow is responsible for supplying the power needed to run virtually every aspect of Army activity; power that must be available whenever and wherever the Army needs it. (U.S. Army phot by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 14:30
|Photo ID:
|7823482
|VIRIN:
|230518-A-KP878-832
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Hometown:
|WOODSTOCK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical Power Generation Specialist, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve junior Soldier supplies power to an air base
