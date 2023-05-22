Military Leaders Coordinate Joint Response to Typhoon Mawar

ASAN, Guam (May 28, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson holds a meeting with U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs Maj. Gen. Reginald Neal, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Bopp, Commander, Task Force 75 Commodore Capt. Shaun Lieb, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Troy Brown, and military leadership from around the island at JRM headquarters in Asan, May 28.



A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the islands since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

