    Coast Guard rescues 7 people in Manatee County

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Station Cortez rescue crew saved 4 people from a capsized vessel about 40 miles west of Egmont Key, May 28, 2023. Coast Guard watchstanders were alerted when the vessel emergency position indicating beacon went off. (Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 19:53
    Location: FL, US
    This work, Coast Guard rescues 7 people in Manatee County, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Station Clearwater
    coast guard
    memorial day weekend
    sector St. Petersburg
    station Cortez

