A Station Cortez rescue crew saved 4 people from a capsized vessel about 40 miles west of Egmont Key, May 28, 2023. Coast Guard watchstanders were alerted when the vessel emergency position indicating beacon went off. (Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)

Date Taken: 05.28.2023
Location: FL, US
Coast Guard rescues 7 people in Manatee County