Coast Guard rescues boaters from vessel taking on water in Delaware Bay

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received notification from a vessel taking on water at a rapid rate stating they struck something in Delaware Bay and there was a hole in the bow of their boat. The mariners were transported to shore, and a SMIB was issued for the submerged vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy photo)

