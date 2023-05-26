Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received notification from a vessel taking on water at a rapid rate stating they struck something in Delaware Bay and there was a hole in the bow of their boat. The mariners were transported to shore, and a SMIB was issued for the submerged vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2023 21:22
|Photo ID:
|7822207
|VIRIN:
|230527-G-G0105-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues boaters from vessel taking on water in Delaware Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT