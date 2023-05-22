Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    An initial damage report is conducted after a typhoon hit the island of Guam and damaged Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 25, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 typhoon, producing winds of at least 130 miles per hour, making it one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 13:48
    VIRIN: 230525-F-LP948-841
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    This work, Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar, by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Typhoon Mawar

