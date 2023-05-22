Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kessler Elementary principal soars into retirement after long career serving military children

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Dr. Djuna Crowder, seated at the left and surrounded by her staff and other well-wishers laugh and cheer, smiles while watching herself on the screen at Club Stewart’s Thunder Run performing the late Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” to full effect during a recent talent show at Fort Stewart’s Kessler Elementary School. Crowder was honored with a retirement brunch and presentation for her more than 30 years as an educator, with the final 12 years serving as Kessler’s principal.

    This work, Kessler Elementary principal soars into retirement after long career serving military children, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    DoDEA
    IMCOM
    AMC

