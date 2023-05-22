Kessler Elementary principal soars into retirement after long career serving military children

Dr. Djuna Crowder, seated at the left and surrounded by her staff and other well-wishers laugh and cheer, smiles while watching herself on the screen at Club Stewart’s Thunder Run performing the late Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” to full effect during a recent talent show at Fort Stewart’s Kessler Elementary School. Crowder was honored with a retirement brunch and presentation for her more than 30 years as an educator, with the final 12 years serving as Kessler’s principal.

