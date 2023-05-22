Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army North, FEMA, others train for unprecedented hurricane season

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Noelani Revina 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, U.S. Army North commanding general, hosts personnel from federal, state, U.S. territories and military agencies at the ARNORTH Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill held at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, May 24, 2023. The ROC Drill helps synchronize active duty military support efforts with federal, state, territorial and local partners to ensure seamless support in the event of a hurricane response event. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Noelani Revina)

    ROC Drill
    DSCA
    ARNORTH
    Hurricane Season
    Strength of the Nation
    Defend the Homeland

