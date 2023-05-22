U.S. Army North, FEMA, others train for unprecedented hurricane season

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, U.S. Army North commanding general, hosts personnel from federal, state, U.S. territories and military agencies at the ARNORTH Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill held at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, May 24, 2023. The ROC Drill helps synchronize active duty military support efforts with federal, state, territorial and local partners to ensure seamless support in the event of a hurricane response event. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Noelani Revina)

