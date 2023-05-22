Naval Education and Training Command social media graphic to recognize Memorial Day. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7818349
|VIRIN:
|230525-N-YW264-1001
|Resolution:
|1350x1080
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day, by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT