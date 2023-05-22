Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army HHBN, Pyeongtaek University agree to collaborate, strengthen alliance into future

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2023

    8th Army

    Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion commander, Lt. Col Joshua Pusillo, and the Pyeongtaek University Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadet commander, Lt. Col. Jun-gi Baek, signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    korea
    Eighth Army

