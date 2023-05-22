Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island AAPI Event

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Operations Specialist 1st Class Jacquelyn Dysthe speaks during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration aboard USS Makin Island (LHD 8), May 19, 2023 in the Pacific Ocean. Asian American and Pacific Islander Month celebrates the service and sacrifices of Asian/Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 22:43
    Photo ID: 7816439
    VIRIN: 230519-N-VS068-1125
    Resolution: 6018x3884
    Size: 776.55 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island AAPI Event, by PO3 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    13th MEU
    MKI
    AAPI Month

