Makin Island AAPI Event

Operations Specialist 1st Class Jacquelyn Dysthe speaks during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration aboard USS Makin Island (LHD 8), May 19, 2023 in the Pacific Ocean. Asian American and Pacific Islander Month celebrates the service and sacrifices of Asian/Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

