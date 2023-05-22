Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island RAS

    Makin Island RAS

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), move supplies during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 25, 2023 in the South China Sea. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island, amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dominic Delahunt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 22:43
    Photo ID: 7816430
    VIRIN: 230425-N-MD088-1081
    Resolution: 6021x4078
    Size: 905.05 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island RAS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    13th MEU
    Task Force 73
    MKI
    COMLOG WESTPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT