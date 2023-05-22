Makin Island RAS

Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), move supplies during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 25, 2023 in the South China Sea. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island, amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dominic Delahunt)

