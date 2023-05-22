SAN DIEGO (May 24, 2023) -- Capt. Matthew Cieslewkowski, commanding officer of USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Norwich, Connecticut (center), Information System Technician 2nd Class Jonas Fragoza, a native of Fort Myers, Florida (left), Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Daniel DeMotts, a native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin (right) and Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, cut a ribbon during the grand opening of the Boxer Arcade. The arcade was created by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation team. Boxer is a Wasp Class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 19:30 Photo ID: 7816136 VIRIN: 230524-N-VL893-1026 Resolution: 4445x2959 Size: 1.5 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR Hometown: EAU CLAIRE, WI, US Hometown: FORT MYERS, FL, US Hometown: NORWICH, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Opening of Boxer Arcade, by PO3 Brad Kaminksi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.