    Grand Opening of Boxer Arcade

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brad Kaminksi 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (May 24, 2023) -- Capt. Matthew Cieslewkowski, commanding officer of USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Norwich, Connecticut (center), Information System Technician 2nd Class Jonas Fragoza, a native of Fort Myers, Florida (left), Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Daniel DeMotts, a native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin (right) and Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, cut a ribbon during the grand opening of the Boxer Arcade. The arcade was created by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation team. Boxer is a Wasp Class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

    IMAGE INFO

