    DOD selects Hall as next DeCA director, CEO

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    The Department of Defense announced that John E. Hall has been selected to be the new director and chief executive officer of the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA).

