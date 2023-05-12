Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL hosts 1st civic leaders in lab’s inaugural immersion program

    AFRL hosts 1st civic leaders in lab’s inaugural immersion program

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Kiara Palmer 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    From left: Civic Leaders Dr. Joseph Palm, left, and Sindy Yeh, center, listen as David Tilloston III, National Museum of the US Air Force director, educates community leaders on Air Force history, various warfighter systems and Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, contribution to the U.S. Air and Space Force during the AFRL inaugural cohort of civil leaders May 1, 2023, at Wright-Patterson, Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo / Kiara Palmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 09:56
    Photo ID: 7814510
    VIRIN: 230501-F-QK205-1002
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 0 B
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL hosts 1st civic leaders in lab’s inaugural immersion program, by Kiara Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    TAGS

    civic leaders
    civic leaders program
    National Museum of the United States Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT