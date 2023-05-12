From left: Civic Leaders Dr. Joseph Palm, left, and Sindy Yeh, center, listen as David Tilloston III, National Museum of the US Air Force director, educates community leaders on Air Force history, various warfighter systems and Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, contribution to the U.S. Air and Space Force during the AFRL inaugural cohort of civil leaders May 1, 2023, at Wright-Patterson, Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo / Kiara Palmer)

Date Taken: 05.01.2023
Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
This work, AFRL hosts 1st civic leaders in lab's inaugural immersion program, by Kiara Palmer