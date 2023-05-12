Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Wiesbaden bids farewell to command sergeant major

    USAG Wiesbaden bids farewell to command sergeant major

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Richard A. Russell passes the colors to USAG Wiesbaden Commander Colonel David W. Mayfield, during Russell’s relinquishment of responsibility ceremony held May 19 on Clay Kaserne. (Photo: U.S. Army, Volker Ramspott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 02:53
    Photo ID: 7814013
    VIRIN: 230519-A-XW786-927
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 749.23 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden bids farewell to command sergeant major, by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Wiesbaden bids farewell to command sergeant major

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    “Stronger Together”
    “Be All You Can Be”
    IMCOM-E
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT