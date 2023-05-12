U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Richard A. Russell passes the colors to USAG Wiesbaden Commander Colonel David W. Mayfield, during Russell’s relinquishment of responsibility ceremony held May 19 on Clay Kaserne. (Photo: U.S. Army, Volker Ramspott)
USAG Wiesbaden bids farewell to command sergeant major
