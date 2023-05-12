Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport earned a satisfactory rating and numerous accolades during its most recent Naval Sea Systems Command Inspector General Inspection, which concluded on May 11. (U.S. Navy graphic by Peter Clute/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 21:25
|Photo ID:
|7813852
|VIRIN:
|230523-N-WL488-043
|Resolution:
|1197x897
|Size:
|152.36 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NUWC Division, Keyport achieves ‘outstanding’ results during NAVSEA Inspector General Inspection, by Peter Clute, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division, Keyport achieves ‘outstanding’ results during NAVSEA Inspector General Inspection
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT