    NUWC Division, Keyport achieves ‘outstanding’ results during NAVSEA Inspector General Inspection

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Peter Clute 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport earned a satisfactory rating and numerous accolades during its most recent Naval Sea Systems Command Inspector General Inspection, which concluded on May 11. (U.S. Navy graphic by Peter Clute/Released)

    NUWC Division, Keyport achieves &lsquo;outstanding&rsquo; results during NAVSEA Inspector General Inspection

