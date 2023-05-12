Cool Conversation: Global Experts Meet at Naval Academy to Talk Sea Ice, Icebergs

The International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR) International Workshop for Sea Ice and Icebergs was held recently at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
ICE-PPR is a memorandum of understanding between the defense departments of seven countries — the U.S., Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and New Zealand — that allows for joint research and information sharing between the nations.
