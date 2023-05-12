BACH Participates in Division Run

Col. Vincent Myers, commander of BACH, salutes Maj. Gen. Joseph P. (JP) McGee, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during this morning's Division run, kicking off this year's Week of the Eagles.



First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division.

