    BACH Participates in Division Run

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Col. Vincent Myers, commander of BACH, salutes Maj. Gen. Joseph P. (JP) McGee, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during this morning's Division run, kicking off this year's Week of the Eagles.

    First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

