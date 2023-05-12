Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Sustainment Center Civic Leader Program Trip to 309 Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Angela Startz 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Several participants in the Air Force Sustainment Center Civic Leader Program visited the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group May 10-11, 2023, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The group, along with AFSC Commander Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins and AFSC Command Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, learned about the importance of the AMARG mission to maintain, store, and reclaim aircraft and commodities. Here, Hawkins is instructed how to prepare a helicopter for storage. Photo by Angela Startz, AFSC Public Affairs.

