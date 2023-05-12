Several participants in the Air Force Sustainment Center Civic Leader Program visited the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group May 10-11, 2023, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The group, along with AFSC Commander Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins and AFSC Command Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, learned about the importance of the AMARG mission to maintain, store, and reclaim aircraft and commodities. Here, Hawkins is instructed how to prepare a helicopter for storage. Photo by Angela Startz, AFSC Public Affairs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 09:48 Photo ID: 7812236 VIRIN: 230510-F-NJ313-1001 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 566.67 KB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Sustainment Center Civic Leader Program Trip to 309 Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, by Angela Startz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.