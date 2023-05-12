Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    176th Medical Group tests air transportable clinic-established capabilities during Northern Edge 23-1

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Martinez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Alaska Air National Guard medical personnel with the 176th Medical Group talk through upcoming medical scenarios to prepare for practical exercises during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 12, 2023. NE 23-1 is a large-scale exercise that focuses on improving interchangeability in operations, techniques, and procedures while fostering seamless collaboration among service members from active duty, Reserve, and National Guard units. The exercise provides 176th Medical group personnel an opportunity to integrate and improve skills for Agile Combat Employment tactics. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

    This work, 176th Medical Group tests air transportable clinic-established capabilities during Northern Edge 23-1, by PO1 Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Air Force
    Agile Combat Employment
    air transportable clinic
    #NorthernEdge

