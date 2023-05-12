176th Medical Group tests air transportable clinic-established capabilities during Northern Edge 23-1

Alaska Air National Guard medical personnel with the 176th Medical Group talk through upcoming medical scenarios to prepare for practical exercises during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 12, 2023. NE 23-1 is a large-scale exercise that focuses on improving interchangeability in operations, techniques, and procedures while fostering seamless collaboration among service members from active duty, Reserve, and National Guard units. The exercise provides 176th Medical group personnel an opportunity to integrate and improve skills for Agile Combat Employment tactics. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

