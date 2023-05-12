JTFRH representative appears on local news

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nico Melendez, public affairs officer, Joint Task Force-Red Hill, participates in an interview with Lia Kamana, news anchor with KITV4 Good Morning Hawaii, May 22, 2023. Melendez discussed the accelerated defueling timeline to support a conditions-based start October 16, 2023 and announcing the open house at Ke'ehi Lagoon Memorial Park on May 23-24, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

