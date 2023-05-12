Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTFRH representative appears on local news

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nico Melendez, public affairs officer, Joint Task Force-Red Hill, participates in an interview with Lia Kamana, news anchor with KITV4 Good Morning Hawaii, May 22, 2023. Melendez discussed the accelerated defueling timeline to support a conditions-based start October 16, 2023 and announcing the open house at Ke'ehi Lagoon Memorial Park on May 23-24, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    This work, JTFRH representative appears on local news, by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    kitv
    nico melendez
    joint task force red hill
    jtfrh

