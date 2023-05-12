Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Value of Education: The Direct Impact Education has on Mission Success

    Value of Education: The Direct Impact Education has on Mission Success

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Petty Officer Jordayna Miller, of Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji, poses for a photograph near Nuclear Power Training Unit Charleston, South Carolina, on November 5, 2022. In digital graphic is written, "Value of Education: The Direct Impact Education has on Mission Success." The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. This graphic was created using a photograph, text, shape, and a logo. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 19:22
    Photo ID: 7811238
    VIRIN: 230522-N-YC738-1001
    Resolution: 5195x3711
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Hometown: SAVUSAVU, FJ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Value of Education: The Direct Impact Education has on Mission Success, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Value of Education: The Direct Impact Education has on Mission Success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    College
    Navy
    Education
    USNCC
    Nuclear Engineering Technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT