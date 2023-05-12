Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardians of the Granite State

    Guardians of the Granite State

    CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Nicole Blake 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Noah Phillips, an infantryman in Charlie Company, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), instructs Dover High School freshman Liam Ronchi on M240L machine gun operations during the Guardians of the Granite State, May 20, at the Regional Training Institute in Center Strafford, N.H.

    High school students from across the state were invited to compete in an Army Combat Fitness Test. During the event, members of the community were able to stop at various interactive stations set up by the NHARNG and law enforcement, including weapons and military vehicle operations.

    Photo by Spc. Nicole Blake, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 15:30
    Photo ID: 7808560
    VIRIN: 230520-Z-NB333-1001
    Resolution: 4730x3153
    Size: 13.06 MB
    Location: CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardians of the Granite State, by SPC Nicole Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Law enforcement
    New Hampshire
    State Troopers
    Guardians of the Granite State

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT