Spc. Noah Phillips, an infantryman in Charlie Company, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), instructs Dover High School freshman Liam Ronchi on M240L machine gun operations during the Guardians of the Granite State, May 20, at the Regional Training Institute in Center Strafford, N.H.



High school students from across the state were invited to compete in an Army Combat Fitness Test. During the event, members of the community were able to stop at various interactive stations set up by the NHARNG and law enforcement, including weapons and military vehicle operations.



Photo by Spc. Nicole Blake, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

