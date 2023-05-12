230514-N-AL206-1074 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) heave line during a replenishment at sea while underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), May 14, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 06:31 Photo ID: 7807897 VIRIN: 230514-N-AL206-1074 Resolution: 4357x2905 Size: 569.42 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.