Know Your Defender - Davide Codevico

“Meet Davide Codevico, with the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, headquartered at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. Codevico is currently deployed to North Macedonia in support of #Defender23. He is an Italian citizen and started working for the battalion when he was 18 years old, an after 43 years of service, this is his last mission.



“This is the reality of life,” said Codevico, with tears swealing in his eyes. “Sorry, memories from the last 43 years are swirling through my head of all the missions I have been a part of.”



AFSBn-Africa is charged with providing and coordinating receipt, transfer, storage, and maintenance of Army Prepositioned Stock to enable commanders to conduct unified action and the full range of military operations. When Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, Minnesota National Guard arrived at Krivolak, North Macedonia, it was Codevico and his battalion waiting for them, so they could sign for all the equipment needed to complete their mission.



“I have been here for many important missions. I have been here for it all,” barley able to get the words out, he mustered one last thing. “I am proud.”



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.

