Illinois Army National Guard Commander Presents Minuteman to 182nd Airlift Wing

Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Assistant Adjutant General - Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, presented a Minuteman award to the Illinois Air National Guard's Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing. General Boyd presented the award to 182nd Airlift Wing Commander Col. Rusty Ballard during the Illinois National Guard's Senior Leader Engagement at the Guard's 126th Air Refueling Wing on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., on May 19. The 182nd Airlift Wing hosted the deployment ceremony for approximately 190 Soldiers of the Illinois Army National Guard’s 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, based in Peoria, and Company B, 935th Aviation Support Battalion, based in Kankakee, on Feb. 7. Pictured with Maj. Gen. Boyd and Col. Ballard is Illinois Army National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Barber.

