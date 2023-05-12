Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Orleans District Corps of Engineers officially ends operations for 2023 flood fight season

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District officially ceased inspections for the 2023 flood fight April 24, 2023, nearly 47 days after the Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans, La., reached its trigger, and dropped back below the 11-foot mark. Corps personnel inspect the levees within the New Orleans District’s area of responsibility (like the one pictured here along the East Bank of the Mississippi River), looking for instances of seepage, sliding, encroachments and anything else that could negatively impact the levee system. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi River
    levee
    flood fight
    New Orleans District

