The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District officially ceased inspections for the 2023 flood fight April 24, 2023, nearly 47 days after the Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans, La., reached its trigger, and dropped back below the 11-foot mark. Corps personnel inspect the levees within the New Orleans District’s area of responsibility (like the one pictured here along the East Bank of the Mississippi River), looking for instances of seepage, sliding, encroachments and anything else that could negatively impact the levee system. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 12:03 Photo ID: 7806287 VIRIN: 221201-A-GA223-586 Resolution: 4826x3221 Size: 2.94 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Orleans District Corps of Engineers officially ends operations for 2023 flood fight season, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.