Know Your Defender - Spc. Thomas Waller

“Meet Specialist Thomas Waller, a Satellite Communication Systems Operator with the 34th Infantry Division, Alpha Company out of Arden Hills, Minnesota. Recently deployed to Croatia in support of #DefenderEurope, Waller assists in the operation by installing, operating and maintaining satellite equipment for the Army.



“I like Information Technology. I like figuring out how technology works and being the guy behind it,” he said.



Hailing from Rochester, MN, he joined the United States Army National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division nearby. The 25S MOS coincided with his love of Computer Science which he is studying in college.



"I’m glad I joined,” Waller said. “I’m trying to get a foot in the door at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. For my civilian job I currently work at a paper company…I’m trying to build my resume and get a job in the IT department at Mayo.”



After arriving to Croatia, the 34th ID worked alongside U.S., Croatian and Romanian allies during #ImmediateResponse, one of multiple DefenderEurope exercises, and one of the premier military crisis response training events for multinational airborne forces in the world.



DefenderEurope is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, Defender Europe 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Defender Europe includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Roberts) (This photo was cropped to focus on the subject)

