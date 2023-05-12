Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Command Provisional Headquarters

    U.S. Space Command Provisional Headquarters

    U.S. SPACE FORCE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Christopher Dewitt 

    United States Space Command

    Building 1 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. is the provisional headquarters of U.S. Space Command. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the joint and combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 17:19
    Photo ID: 7804765
    VIRIN: 220121-F-JY173-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 20.05 MB
    Location: SF
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Command Provisional Headquarters, by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT