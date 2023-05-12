Building 1 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. is the provisional headquarters of U.S. Space Command. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the joint and combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 17:19
|Photo ID:
|7804765
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-JY173-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|20.05 MB
|Location:
|SF
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Command Provisional Headquarters, by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT