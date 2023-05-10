Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Reenlist at The United States Navy Band

    NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danlie B Cuenca 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230517-N-YI386-1002 WASHINGTON (May. 17, 2023) Captain Ken Collins administers the oath of enlistment for Senior Chief Musician Brian Bowman, Musicians 1st Class David Angell, Harrison Clarke, Ethan Bartley, Master Chief Musician Ruth Keehner, and Senior Chief Musician Eric Lopez. reenlisting at U.S. Navy Band. Reenlistment ceremonies are an important military career milestone. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class Danlie Cuenca)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 20:17
    Photo ID: 7802626
    VIRIN: 230517-N-YI386-1002
    Resolution: 5941x3342
    Size: 12.91 MB
    Location: NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Reenlist at The United States Navy Band, by PO1 Danlie B Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reenlistments U.S. Navy Band

