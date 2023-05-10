Sailors Reenlist at The United States Navy Band

230517-N-YI386-1002 WASHINGTON (May. 17, 2023) Captain Ken Collins administers the oath of enlistment for Senior Chief Musician Brian Bowman, Musicians 1st Class David Angell, Harrison Clarke, Ethan Bartley, Master Chief Musician Ruth Keehner, and Senior Chief Musician Eric Lopez. reenlisting at U.S. Navy Band. Reenlistment ceremonies are an important military career milestone. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class Danlie Cuenca)

