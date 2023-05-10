Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Abban 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas delivered the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy during the 142nd Commencement Exercises May 17, 2023. The Coast Guard Academy commissioned 235 new officers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by David Lau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 16:41
    Photo ID: 7802328
    VIRIN: 230518-G-G0001-045
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 36.7 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement, by PO2 Matthew Abban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Commencement
    Alejandro Mayorkas
    USCGA

