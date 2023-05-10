U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas delivered the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy during the 142nd Commencement Exercises May 17, 2023. The Coast Guard Academy commissioned 235 new officers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by David Lau)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 16:41
|Photo ID:
|7802328
|VIRIN:
|230518-G-G0001-045
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|36.7 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
