U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bryan Fletcher, a 202nd RED HORSE Squadron recruiter, poses before a line of awards in his office located at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, May 12, 2023. Fletcher was named the 2022 Air National Guard Top Geographically Separated Unit Advanced Recruiter by achieving a new enlistment contract rate of 164% of his annual goal. He was honored at the Air Force's annual Operation Blue Suit Arrival Ceremony held in March 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 12:25 Photo ID: 7801615 VIRIN: 230512-Z-XV261-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.09 MB Location: STARKE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Horse Recruiter Ranks First in Class, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.