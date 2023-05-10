Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Horse Recruiter Ranks First in Class

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bryan Fletcher, a 202nd RED HORSE Squadron recruiter, poses before a line of awards in his office located at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, May 12, 2023. Fletcher was named the 2022 Air National Guard Top Geographically Separated Unit Advanced Recruiter by achieving a new enlistment contract rate of 164% of his annual goal. He was honored at the Air Force's annual Operation Blue Suit Arrival Ceremony held in March 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

