    Naval Oceanography Handles Space Business at California Summit

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Naval Oceanography attended the DoD Space Based Environmental Monitoring (SBEM) Summit─hosted by Air Force Colonel Dennis Birchenough, Senior Materiel Leader for the Environmental Monitoring & Tactical ISR Delta, Space Systems Command─ held at The Aerospace Corporation near the Los Angeles Air Force Base, May 10-11.

    Naval Oceanography representatives attending the two-day summit included: Danielle Carpenter, Naval Oceanographic Office Physical Scientist; LCDR Thai Phung, Meteorology and Oceanography Officer; Brian Strahl, Director of Joint Typhoon Warning Center; Jim Vermeulen, Fleet Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Data Ingest Team Supervisor; CAPT Kate Hermsdorfer, Fleet Weather Center-San Diego Commanding Officer, Josh Cossuth, Office of Naval Research Program Officer, and Steve Swadley, Naval Research Lab Atmospheric Physicist.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 12:17
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US 
    Summit
    Space
    Naval Oceanography
    SBEM
    Enviromental Monitoring

