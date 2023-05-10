EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Naval Oceanography attended the DoD Space Based Environmental Monitoring (SBEM) Summit─hosted by Air Force Colonel Dennis Birchenough, Senior Materiel Leader for the Environmental Monitoring & Tactical ISR Delta, Space Systems Command─ held at The Aerospace Corporation near the Los Angeles Air Force Base, May 10-11.



Naval Oceanography representatives attending the two-day summit included: Danielle Carpenter, Naval Oceanographic Office Physical Scientist; LCDR Thai Phung, Meteorology and Oceanography Officer; Brian Strahl, Director of Joint Typhoon Warning Center; Jim Vermeulen, Fleet Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Data Ingest Team Supervisor; CAPT Kate Hermsdorfer, Fleet Weather Center-San Diego Commanding Officer, Josh Cossuth, Office of Naval Research Program Officer, and Steve Swadley, Naval Research Lab Atmospheric Physicist.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 12:17 Photo ID: 7801592 VIRIN: 230511-D-CC745-937 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.42 MB Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Oceanography Handles Space Business at California Summit, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.