Naval Oceanography Handles Space Business at California Summit

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Naval Oceanography attended the DoD Space Based Environmental Monitoring (SBEM) Summit─hosted by Air Force Colonel Dennis Birchenough, Senior Materiel Leader for the Environmental Monitoring & Tactical ISR Delta, Space Systems Command─ held at The Aerospace Corporation near the Los Angeles Air Force Base, May 10-11.
Naval Oceanography representatives attending the two-day summit included: Danielle Carpenter, Naval Oceanographic Office Physical Scientist; LCDR Thai Phung, Meteorology and Oceanography Officer; Brian Strahl, Director of Joint Typhoon Warning Center; Jim Vermeulen, Fleet Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Data Ingest Team Supervisor; CAPT Kate Hermsdorfer, Fleet Weather Center-San Diego Commanding Officer, Josh Cossuth, Office of Naval Research Program Officer, and Steve Swadley, Naval Research Lab Atmospheric Physicist.
