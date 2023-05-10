Know Your Defender-Pfc. Anna Fang

Meet U.S. Army Private First Class Anna Fang, an information technology specialist currently deployed to North Macedonia as part of the #Defender23. Attached to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Fang plays a crucial role in ensuring the operation’s success.



"I feel honored that the commander and my lieutenant have entrusted me to provide support for the 18th CSSB," Fang said. "This opportunity has been invaluable for expanding my knowledge and skills."



Fang's contributions revolve around her integral involvement in establishing and maintaining the communication system at the tactical operations center within the Krivolak Military Training Center in North Macedonia. This center serves as the central command hub for the Army Prepositioned Stock draw, facilitating the efficient gathering of vital supplies, equipment, and resources tailored to the specific requirements for exercise Immediate Response.



Fang appreciates the unique nature of this assignment compared to her previous missions. "It’s been a great experience," Fang remarked. "I’m surrounded by great people, and look forward to learning more.”



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Anthony Till)

