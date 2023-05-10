Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Army Chief of Staff Infastructure Visit

    United States Army Chief of Staff Infastructure Visit

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cera Rodney 

    25th Infantry Division   

    United States Army Chief of Staff, General James C. McConville visits Headquarters and Headquarters Battery's newly renovated barracks during his infrastructure visit with 25th Infantry Division Artillery's Command team

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 7800247
    VIRIN: 230516-A-KA799-494
    Resolution: 6565x4377
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Army Chief of Staff Infastructure Visit, by SGT Cera Rodney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Schofield Barracks

    Artillery

    Chief of Staff of the United States Army

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Chief of Staff
    U.S Army Chief of Staff
    25th Infantry Division Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT