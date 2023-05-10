Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mortuary affairs unit inactivates

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    First Sergeant Nimrod Springle and Capt. Anthony Farmer furl the 111th Quartermaster Company’s colors during an inactivation ceremony May 12 at Green Auditorium, Army Sustainment University. According to the ceremony program, the 111th QM Co. was first activated as a Charlie Co., 96th QM Battalion in 1936. It participated in a total of 12 rotations to the Middle East in support of operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve. It also supported humanitarian efforts such as those involving Hurricane Katrina and the aftermath of earthquakes in Haiti. The 111th’s Soldiers have been reassigned to the 54th QM Co., also located at Fort Lee. Both units are elements of the 10th Transportation Bn., 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), headquartered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. (photos by T. Anthony Bell).

    Mortuary affairs unit inactivated

    TAGS

    quartermaster
    sacrifice
    graduation
    family
    mortuary
    deployment
    cascom
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2023
    jmac

