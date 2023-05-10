First Sergeant Nimrod Springle and Capt. Anthony Farmer furl the 111th Quartermaster Company’s colors during an inactivation ceremony May 12 at Green Auditorium, Army Sustainment University. According to the ceremony program, the 111th QM Co. was first activated as a Charlie Co., 96th QM Battalion in 1936. It participated in a total of 12 rotations to the Middle East in support of operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve. It also supported humanitarian efforts such as those involving Hurricane Katrina and the aftermath of earthquakes in Haiti. The 111th’s Soldiers have been reassigned to the 54th QM Co., also located at Fort Lee. Both units are elements of the 10th Transportation Bn., 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), headquartered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. (photos by T. Anthony Bell).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 16:34 Photo ID: 7800016 VIRIN: 230517-A-US054-013 Resolution: 2754x1800 Size: 2.59 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mortuary affairs unit inactivates, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.