Mobile blood drive seeks to increase units

Army Master Sgt. Maribel German an ammunition specialist with the Mobilization Support Brigade (MSB) and Spc. Savannah Kison a human resource specialist MSB, pose during a blood drive held May 10, 2023, at the Division West Headquarters Fort Cavazos, Texas. Blood donated at the drive goes to deployed service members as part of the Armed Services Blood Program. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

