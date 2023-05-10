Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile blood drive seeks to increase units

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    Army Master Sgt. Maribel German an ammunition specialist with the Mobilization Support Brigade (MSB) and Spc. Savannah Kison a human resource specialist MSB, pose during a blood drive held May 10, 2023, at the Division West Headquarters Fort Cavazos, Texas. Blood donated at the drive goes to deployed service members as part of the Armed Services Blood Program. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 15:54
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    Armed Services Blood Program
    Blood drive
    Fort Cavazos

