    Cyber Airman plays pivotal role in mission and finds community in 142nd Communications Flight

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell 

    142nd Wing

    Staff Sgt. Chandler Laverty-White, a 142nd Communications Flight Client Systems Technician, works to maintain internet and communications across the base, Mar. 4 2023, Portland, Oregon. In addition to providing her with applicable workforce skills, being part of the Communications Flight has also provided her with a community. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Airman plays pivotal role in mission and finds community in 142nd Communications Flight, by SSgt Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    client systems technician
    142nd Wing
    142nd Communications Flight

