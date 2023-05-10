Staff Sgt. Chandler Laverty-White, a 142nd Communications Flight Client Systems Technician, works to maintain internet and communications across the base, Mar. 4 2023, Portland, Oregon. In addition to providing her with applicable workforce skills, being part of the Communications Flight has also provided her with a community. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 15:10 Photo ID: 7797380 VIRIN: 230303-Z-GP610-1001 Resolution: 3500x1969 Size: 2.39 MB Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Airman plays pivotal role in mission and finds community in 142nd Communications Flight, by SSgt Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.