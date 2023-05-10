USAMMDA developers, ‘Arctic Angels’ put Freeze-Dried Plasma to test during JPMRC

Soldiers with the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division test a Freeze-Dried Plasma kit as part of combat casualty care training during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), Fort Wainwright, Alaska, April 2, 2023. FDP is one of several human and canine blood products currently under development by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Maryland. USAMMDA’s Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management team partners with both U.S. Department of Defense and non-DOD industry development partners to develop and deliver blood products for possible future use by the military Joint-Forces. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo/Released)

