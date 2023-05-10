Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMDA developers, ‘Arctic Angels’ put Freeze-Dried Plasma to test during JPMRC

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division test a Freeze-Dried Plasma kit as part of combat casualty care training during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), Fort Wainwright, Alaska, April 2, 2023. FDP is one of several human and canine blood products currently under development by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Maryland. USAMMDA’s Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management team partners with both U.S. Department of Defense and non-DOD industry development partners to develop and deliver blood products for possible future use by the military Joint-Forces. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 12:26
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    Arctic
    U.S. Army
    FDP
    Freeze Dried Plasma
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

