Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic June 3

    MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic June 3

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic and associated medical facilities on June 3, 2023. MHS GENESIS is the Military Health System's new electronic health record. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families.

    To prepare you must ensure that your DEERS is up to date. If this information is not correct you or your dependents can populate into the wrong military treatment facility. Also, all non-CAC holders should have a DS Logon. If you already have a DS Logon you will use that to access your patient portal. If you do not have a DS Logon you can follow the link at the bottom of this article to request one, or you can go to the ID Card center, and they can assist you in creating one.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 11:51
    Photo ID: 7796860
    VIRIN: 230515-O-IA145-873
    Resolution: 1781x640
    Size: 96.03 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic June 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic June 3

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Knox

    TAGS

    electronic health record
    DHA
    MHS GENESIS
    Fort Knox IRAHC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT