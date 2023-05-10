MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic June 3

MHS GENESIS is coming to Ireland Army Health Clinic and associated medical facilities on June 3, 2023. MHS GENESIS is the Military Health System's new electronic health record. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families.



To prepare you must ensure that your DEERS is up to date. If this information is not correct you or your dependents can populate into the wrong military treatment facility. Also, all non-CAC holders should have a DS Logon. If you already have a DS Logon you will use that to access your patient portal. If you do not have a DS Logon you can follow the link at the bottom of this article to request one, or you can go to the ID Card center, and they can assist you in creating one.

