AMC executive advises supervisors, ‘Get to know your employees’

Army Materiel Command Executive Deputy to the Commanding General Marion Whicker answers questions from new supervisors during a leader professional development seminar at the Aviation and Missile Command headquarters on Redstone Arsenal May 11.

