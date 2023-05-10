Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC executive advises supervisors, ‘Get to know your employees’

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Army Materiel Command Executive Deputy to the Commanding General Marion Whicker answers questions from new supervisors during a leader professional development seminar at the Aviation and Missile Command headquarters on Redstone Arsenal May 11.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 10:40
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    professional development
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

