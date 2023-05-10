NMFL Celebrates 115th Nurse Corps Birthday

230509-N-KC192-0003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 9, 2023) From left, Capt. Stephanie Higgins, the chief nursing executive at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), Cmdr. Amy Tomaino, the NMFL chief nursing informatics officer, and retired Capt. Gordon Smith, NMFL chief of staff, cut a cake in honor of the 115th birthday of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. The Navy Nurse Corps was established on May 13, 1908, by the U.S. Congress and the birthday is held annually at the end of National Nurses Week, which is celebrated from May 6 to May 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

