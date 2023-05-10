Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMFL Celebrates 115th Nurse Corps Birthday

    NMFL Celebrates 115th Nurse Corps Birthday

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230509-N-KC192-0003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 9, 2023) From left, Capt. Stephanie Higgins, the chief nursing executive at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), Cmdr. Amy Tomaino, the NMFL chief nursing informatics officer, and retired Capt. Gordon Smith, NMFL chief of staff, cut a cake in honor of the 115th birthday of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. The Navy Nurse Corps was established on May 13, 1908, by the U.S. Congress and the birthday is held annually at the end of National Nurses Week, which is celebrated from May 6 to May 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 10:37
    Photo ID: 7796602
    VIRIN: 230509-N-KC192-0003
    Resolution: 1919x2882
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFL Celebrates 115th Nurse Corps Birthday, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Celebrates National Nurses Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Nurse Corps
    Nurse Week
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT