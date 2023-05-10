Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UK Frigate Patrolling for CTF 150 Seizes $6 Million Drug Shipment

    UK Frigate Patrolling for CTF 150 Seizes $6 Million Drug Shipment

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    ARABIAN SEA (May 8, 2023) Drugs seized by HMS Lancaster (F 229) in the Arabian Sea, May 8, 2023, sit on the United Kingdom Royal Navy frigate for inventory. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 7796601
    VIRIN: 230508-N-NO146-2002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 706.34 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK Frigate Patrolling for CTF 150 Seizes $6 Million Drug Shipment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    UK Frigate Patrolling for CTF 150 Seizes $6 Million Drug Shipment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UK
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    CMF
    CTF 150
    HMS Lancaster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT