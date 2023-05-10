ARABIAN SEA (May 8, 2023) Drugs seized by HMS Lancaster (F 229) in the Arabian Sea, May 8, 2023, sit on the United Kingdom Royal Navy frigate for inventory. (Courtesy photo)
UK Frigate Patrolling for CTF 150 Seizes $6 Million Drug Shipment
